GITTA winners table league unveiled

Ghana's biggest Tech industry awards, Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards( GITTA) now in its 12th edition has unveiled a comprehensive GITTA Winners League Table showcasing brands that have participated and won awards in the last 12 years.

The 12th Edition of the Awards is set to hold on 21st October at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.



According to Mr. Akin Naphtal, CEO of Instinct wave, organizers of the awards, “GITTA is a statement of intent to show commitment to technological advancements that improve business efficiency and customer satisfaction.”



He added that any organization that is not investing or improving its digital transformation is bound to lose in the marketplace. While GITTA rewards IT companies and lifts the veil on individual achievements, it also gives insight into trends in the sector and survival instincts.



According to the ranking, MTN leads with a total of 70 awards, Comsys an indigenous ICT company leads the ICT sector with 18 awards, and evidence of the firm’s resilience and a strong commitment to its customers.



DVLA leads in the public sector with 8 awards, while standard chartered leads in the banking sector, their investment in Digital channels have paid off.

Hubtel and ZeePay lead in the Fintech industry, while Tecno’s constant innovation- transforming from a basic and affordable product to a luxury brand earned them 10 awards. The table however indicates that the Insurance sector shows the least technological growth as only one company has received an award to date.



New entrants like CSquared, Cyberteq, and cloudware made it to the league with few awards.



GITTA is the most celebrated industry award and has grown to be the ‘Oscars’ of the ICT and Telecom industry attracting the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the sector while promoting and inspiring innovation in Ghana’s ICT industry as a regional leader.



