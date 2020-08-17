Business News

GMA to host 3rd webinar with focus on Digital Transformation in the retail Industry

Global Media Alliance (GMA), a market leader in Integrated Marketing Communications, is set to organise the third edition of the GMA Webinar Series to discuss the digital transformation practices in the retail industry in the wake of COVID-19.This comes after two successful previous editions of the webinar series.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, 25th August, 2020 at 10am GMT via Zoom video conferencing platform and will also be broadcasted live on e.TV Ghana.



Mr. Martin Ankrah, Project Director for the webinar series, shared expectations ahead of the third edition;



“The first two webinars were very successful and we received a lot of commendable feedback from our patrons. In the wake of COVID-19, the introduction of certain protocols like social-distancing and ‘stay at home’ orders have affected sectors such as the retail industry.



This edition will bring on experts who will share insights and ideas on the role digital intervention has played in sustaining retail businesses”, he expressed.



The key resource persons for the third webinar series are Ms. Denise Asare, General Manager, Accra Mall Limited, Mr. Bennet Otoo, PR and Communications Manager, Jumia Ghana and Mr. Joseph Paddy, Public Relations Officer, Ghana Union of Trade Association (GUTA).

The series will be hosted by Fati Ali-Shaibu, a Broadcast Journalist at Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company.



All interested persons can participate in the webinar by registering at gmaworld.com/webinar-series/



The Global Media Alliance webinar series is partnered by e.tv Ghana, Happy FM, YFM, Perception Management International and Business and Financial Times Newspaper.



Global Media Alliance (GMA) is an Integrated Marketing Communications Company with over 20 years of experience and expertise in PR and Media Consultancy, Event Management and Brand Activations, Creative Designs & Production and Digital Innovations

Source: GMA

