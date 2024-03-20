GNAT, CCT and NAGRAT declare nationwide strike

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT)

Some three teacher unions across the country have called on their members nationwide to lay down their working tools to protest against the negligence of government in addressing issues concerning their conditions of services.

The groups are made up of Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalitions of Concerned Teachers (CCT).



The action, according to them takes effect from March 20, 2024.



Highlighting their grievances in an interaction with the media, Isaac Owusu, the National President of GNAT said paramount among the reasons why the teacher unions are striking are; withholding of teachers’ salaries, unilateral changes of timetables without engaging and consulting teacher unions, the delay in the distributions of laptops to teachers.



“The distribution of laptops to all teachers is of concern. The rampant changes of school calendar without recourse to negotiation with the teacher unions is affecting the smooth operation of the service. Also, the blockage of teachers’ salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without recourse to the laid down procedures is a major worry,” he said.



“In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises on the part of the employer and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and also threats from the rank and file of our members we the pre tertiary teacher unions do stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action effective today, Wednesday March 20, 2024, to press home our demand,” he added.

EAN/MA



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel