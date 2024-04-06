GNPC CEO Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah resigns

Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah has stepped down as the GNPC CEO

The CEO of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Opoku-Ahweneeh Danquah, has resigned from his position.

In a letter addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Danquah expressed his deep respect for the president but cited increasing challenges as the reason for his decision to step down.



Dailyguidenetwork.com reports however, that sources indicate that Danquah was compelled to step down after a last-minute attempt to remain in his role failed.



He has until the end of April 2024 to vacate his position, with an acting CEO named to assume responsibility in the interim.



During his tenure, Danquah spearheaded GNPC with a focus on implementing transformative policies aimed at advancing Ghana's interests and fostering sustainable growth.



However, he noted that an atmosphere of misinformation and misunderstanding surrounding these policies made it increasingly challenging for him to effectively execute his duties.

Despite his efforts to maintain the integrity and objectives of GNPC, Danquah is reported to have said certain misperceptions clouded judgment and eroded trust.



He emphasized the critical importance of unwavering support and trust from stakeholders of GNPC to thrive and fulfill its mission.



Expressing gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Danquah acknowledged the president’s astute guidance and the support of GNPC's talented team, which he credited for the success of his tenure, the report added.



He pledged continued commitment to Ghana's progress and prosperity, offering to assist with any transition efforts as needed by the administration.



NAY/AE