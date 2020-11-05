GNPC Foundation premieres video documentary on CSR activities

Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic K. Eduah

Source: GNPC

The GNPC Foundation, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, premiered a video documentary highlighting the organization’s corporate social investment efforts since its establishment in 2017.

The event which took place in Takoradi brought under one roof, a spectrum of stakeholders from the Oil & Gas sector, Government, Civil Society and Community Based Organisations, as well as Traditional leaders.



In his welcome address, the Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic K. Eduah, stated that the GNPC Foundation’s community and human development agenda is manifested across the entire country, with its signature projects being the provision of potable water through the construction of borehole facilities; Educational infrastructure such as fully furnished classroom blocks and laboratories; Sanitary facilities in communities, schools and markets; Sports and recreational infrastructure with the development of several community pitches into standard astroturf facilities across Ghana, for our youth.



Dr Eduah went on to say that the Foundation’s commitment towards supporting and enhancing community development has been sustained through innovation and a consultative approach with beneficiaries and stakeholders in addressing critical needs.



In expressing his excitement at the opportunity to premiere the documentary, he added that: “It is my expectation that this would reinvigorate us and all corporate entities who are putting the development of communities and the empowerment of people at the center of their focus.



By this, I am encouraging all to invest directly into and grow with their communities by honouring the social contract they have with them.”



He further listed that the Foundation has constructed 700 borehole water systems, built and furnished 140 classroom blocks, 86 sanitary facilities, 28 artificial turfs, 11 school dormitories, 8 science laboratories, hospitals, among other projects,, under the Environment and Social Amenities arm of their CSR Program.

In Education and Training, Dr. Eduah indicated that a total of 4,072 local scholarships and 170 foreign scholarships have been offered to eligible Ghanaians to pursue education at the tertiary levels.



Among other notable speakers at the event were Honourable Gifty Eugenia Kusi, the Deputy Western Regional Minister and special guest of honour who commended the GNPC Foundation for making the best use of the oil proceeds to support Ghana’s development agenda.



According to the Minister, the GNPC Foundation’s record of social investment is exemplary and should encourage other organisations to prioritise the development of their host communities.



“If sustained, this would lead to the rapid development and transformation of Ghana,” she concluded.



The 30-minute documentary is scheduled to be publicized on all major television networks in Ghana.

