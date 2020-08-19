Business News

GNPC financing Essiama-Nkroful-Telekubokazo road project

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he is embarking on massive road projects across the country.

He said Ghanaians can attest to these projects.



The President said at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Essiama-Nkroful-Telekubokazo road, in the Ellembelle constituency of the Western region on Wednesday August 19 that “I told Ghanaians that this is the year of roads. Ghanaians can testify to this. We are not doing ‘green book’ propaganda roads, we are doing genuine roads on the ground for all to see.



“All my roads are ‘feeli feeli’ roads, not green book roads,” he said.



It is a 6.50-kilometre stretch, which is being constructed by M/S Memphis Metropolitan Ltd, and is expected to be completed on 29th April 2021, at a cost of GH¢5,520,130.51.



Other projects in that area include the 20-kilometre Telekubokazo to Aiyinase Road, which is being fully funded by the Government of the Republic, acting through the Ghana Road Fund; the 30.2-kilometre Essiama to Telekubokazo Road, which, again is being fully funded by Government, through the Ghana Road Fund.



Upgrading to bitumen surfacing of the Gwira Aiyinase to Gwira Wiawso feeder road, and upgrading of the 3.20-kilometre Egyam Town Road are other road projects being done.

