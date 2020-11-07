GOIL boss awarded Downstream Oil & Gas CEO of the year

The Managing Director of GOIL Kwame Osei Prempeh has been adjudged the CEO of the Year 2020 (Downstream) at the recently held Ghana Oil & Gas Awards event in Accra.

He was given the award in recognition of his role in building GOIL as a highly respected OMC brand in the country.



Mr Osei Premeph was honoured for his key role in advocating for best business practices and the creation of a conducive business climate in Ghana.



Under the leadership of Osei Prempeh, GOIL has made significant strides in transforming itself from a near-moribund state enterprise to become the number one Oil Marketing giant in the country.



In the second quarter of 2020, the company took a giant leap by partnering Ghana Inter-Bank Payment Settlements and Systems (GhIPSS).



The partnership enabled GOIL to upgrade its POS devices to accept all gh-link cards, noting it will bring enormous benefit to GOIL.

Kwame Osei-Prempeh was appointed as the Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of GOIL Company Limited in 2019.



He replaced Mr Patrick Akorli who went on retirement after 23 years of service to GOIL.



Special recognition awards were also conferred on individuals for their remarkable innovative leadership skills that improved the image and output of the sector.







