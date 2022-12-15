1
GPA calls for policies to insulate the publishing industry

GPA Members GPA members at the 46th Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, December 15, 2022

Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) has called for the promulgation of policies that will insulate the industry from unnecessary discretionary interferences and also provide a guarantee for potential investors in the industry.

The call was made at the 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday, December 15, 2022, on the theme 'The State of the Publishing Industry: Reflection and the Way Forward'.

Delivering the welcome address, the President of the GPA, Asare Konadu Yamoah, said policies such as a National Book Development and Distribution policy as well as a guaranteed purchase scheme with the Ghana Library Authority will respectively situate the industry within the framework of the overall national economic planning strategy and allow publishers publish the less popular but important genres of books.

According to him, a book procurement plan by the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service (GES) would offer the best opportunity to plan and provide excellent service to the schools in the country.

