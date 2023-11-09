GPHA Boss reappointed as Regional Vice President for Africa at IAPH

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Michael Luguje

The Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Mr. Michael Luguje, has been reappointed as the Regional Vice President for Africa of the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) at its recent annual general meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He will also serve on the organisation's governing board. This is a significant achievement that further consolidates Ghana's position in the global maritime landscape.

Mr. Luguje's re-appointment is a recognition of his exceptional leadership skills, visionary approach to port management, and significant contributions to both local and global ports and harbours. It demonstrates the trust and confidence that the global maritime community has in him to bring about positive changes and innovations at the continental level.



The International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) which is based in Tokyo is a prestigious global organisation that is dedicated to fostering cooperation, sharing best practices, and addressing common challenges faced by ports and harbours across the globe. It has a membership spanning 177 ports and 147 port-related businesses in 84 countries. As the newly re-appointed Regional Vice President for Africa, Mr. Luguje will continue to be at the forefront of deepening the needed collaboration and advocating for the interest of African ports and harbours with his wealth of knowledge and expertise at the global front.

Mr. Luguje has led the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority to become a model trade enabler in the sub-region. Under his leadership, the GPHA has achieved significant milestones in terms of infrastructural development, operational efficiency improvements, and strategic partnerships. It has also set new benchmarks among its competitors.



The Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr Isaac Osei, on behalf of the organisation, congratulated Mr. Michael Luguje on his reappointment, stating, "This recognition is commendable and affirms the GPHA's commitment to excellence under Mr. Luguje's leadership. We are confident that his vast knowledge and strategic vision will play a crucial role in contributing to the IAPH's greater success in the African region."