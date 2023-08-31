GPHA, National Fire Service collaborate in fire drill

Incident Commander and Harbour Master at Port of Tema, Capt. Micah addressing staff

Source: Eye on Port

Between the 21st and 27th of August, the Ghana National Fire Service celebrated the Fire Safety Week for the year 2023.

As part of activities to mark the week, the National Fire Service has conducted a collaborative simulation exercise with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



The exercise that lasted for about an hour at the Marine Block in the Port of Tema demonstrated the readiness of the combined fire team to fight potential incidents.



Assistant Chief Fire Officer Doris Lamptey is the Tema Regional Commander for the Ghana National Fire Service.

She expressed satisfaction with the response from staff despite the element of surprise indicating a sense of appreciation for the educational campaigns embarked on over the years.



According to the Harbour Master and Incident Commander at the Port of Tema, Capt. Francis Kwesi Micah such drills are necessary to continuously improve the responsiveness of the Authority’s personnel against possible dangers.