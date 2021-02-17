GPHA Senior Staff Union in Tema port donates to underprivileged children

Chairman of the Tema Senior Staff Union of GPHA, Henry Kuivi making the presentation

Source: Eye on Port

The Senior Staff Union of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority at the Port of Tema, has donated to the Shekinah Home, an orphanage in Dawa, in the Greater Accra Region of Accra.

The Union donated food items like bags of rice, maize, and gari, toiletries, detergents, sanitizers among others as their token of love to the Children’s home in the month of February.



The Secretary of the GPHA Senior Staff Union in Tema Port, Benjamin Narh said the donation forms part of their commitment to alleviate poverty and relieve the distress of the homeless.



“This donation is in line with the Millennium Development Goals 1, 2, and 3 which talk about alleviating poverty, zero hunger, and good health and wellbeing respectively,” he said.



The Chairman of the GPHA Senior Staff Union in Tema, Henry Kuivi said they are inspired to make such donations as a means of helping create decent livelihoods for the underprivileged in Ghana.



“It is our intention to bless the children so that whatever purpose the owner of this orphanage has we support her to achieve that," he said.

He called on other corporate entities to emulate such gestures which would go a long way to help alleviate streetism and delinquency among the youth of the country.



“I will advise other corporate entities that they should also take up this challenge to locate other orphanage homes and extend support to them,” he said.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Shekinah Home, Ellen Annan expressed gratitude for the helping hand lent by the Senior Staff Union of GPHA which would reduce her burden in efforts to give the children quality care.



She also affirmed her commitment to ensuring such contributions do not go to waste but instead push her outfit to develop these children towards reaching their full potential.



“From where we get these children which is the street it’s not an ideal place for any child to be. So our expectation is for them to come here and grow to reach their full potentials,” she said.

