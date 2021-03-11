GPHA begins coronavirus vaccination of frontline workers

Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has begun the vaccination of its frontline workers

Source: Eye On Port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has begun the vaccination of its frontline workers in the port community against COVID-19, in accordance with the national protocols.

GPHA’s Health Centres have been declared as national vaccination centres and has since the 2nd of March began vaccination of its frontline workers, beginning with medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory officers, health information officers, orderlies and ambulance drivers among others.



The Health Services Department of GPHA received a first batch 500 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is marketed as Covishield intended to be administered to its frontline staff, after which persons 60 years and above will be inoculated.



According to the General Manager in Charge of Health Services at the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Dr. Victor Vitus Anaab-Bisi, the first phase of the exercise which will run from March 2 through to March 8, is expected to pass off smoothly without any hitches.



According to him, authorities have ensured that all persons taking part in the exercise adhere to all the protocols.

“There won’t be any need for queues because we are not supposed to be crowded. People will come in small groups, take their shots and wait for some 15 minutes to monitor if they are any immediate reactions,” he explained.



He encouraged the various frontline workers within the nation to take the jabs to protect themselves and help the country win the fight against COVID-19.



“I am appealing to them to put all fears aside. We are health workers and we should show good example,” Dr. Anaab-Bisi urged.

