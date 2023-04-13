GPHA continues engagements with potential investors for Keta Port project

Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei, Director of Keta Port addressing the Kedzi Community

Source: Eye on Port

The Director of the Keta Port Project, Dr. Alexander Yaw Adusei has disclosed that the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has since 2022, begun preliminary engagements with parties who have expressed interest in developing the port facility.

He said out of about 16 companies engaged, the Authority believes about 6 have demonstrated prospects for further engagements.



In the meantime, the Director of the Port Project is hopeful that by September 2023, the environmental and social impact assessment is completed to make way for the next necessary steps toward building the port.



He was speaking during a forum in the town of Kedzi, where the port project will be situated.



The aim of the forum was intended to sensitize the Kedzi Community and its surroundings about the realities of the port project and to debunk certain misconceptions surrounding it in the community. It was also an opportunity for the indigenes themselves to ask questions pertaining to the project.

Dr. Alexander Adusei Jr. emphasized the desire of the Port Authority and the government of Ghana to ensure that the port project is strategically phased out to ensure the port becomes the catalyst for the economic development of the area.



“This port is a well-thought-of plan. It is not going to be built in a day, it is a gradual process. It starts from somewhere, it will be added on and 20,30,40 and even 50 years down the line, we will still be building because new ideas will come.”



The Dufia of Kedzi, Togbui Acolatse V assured the indigenes of his faith in the port project.



“From what I have seen so far and my engagement with GPHA, I have full faith that a project like this will come to fruition. It is not a nine-day wonder project, people are expecting more and we should understand them but what we should always guard against is the politics around it. Let us put the politics aside,” he urged.