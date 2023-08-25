GPHA demonstrates commitment to fish hygiene

Management of Tema Fishing Harbour during meeting with stakeholders at fish market hall

Source: Eye on Port

As part of efforts to continue to deliver on the mandate of providing suitable, safe, and hygienic facilities for fishing vessels and fish handling activities, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has refurbished the Fish Market Hall at the Tema Fishing Harbour.

The refurbished Fish Market Hall which took 7 months to renovate cost the Port Authority 3 million Ghana Cedis.



During the reopening ceremony with the various stakeholders of the facility, the General Manager of the Tema Fishing Harbour, Ing. Kwabena Asamoah said the investment ties into the objectives of the Authority to ensure that fish brought to the harbour are handled in a hygienic and conducive manner.



“The fish market was constructed many years ago and the situation was very deplorable. When it rains, the roof leaks badly and the place is very unhygienic. Management thought it wise to invest in money to raise and renovate the whole market to bring it to a certain standard. In fact, we used 0.8mm aluminum roofing sheet which is very difficult to find on the market, and in fact that prolonged the project a little bit.”



The Operations Manager at the Tema Fishing Harbour, Adlina Amoyaw said the Authority will ensure that the rules and regulations governing the use of the facility are adhered to.

“We have formed a task force out of their executives. They are going to liaise with the operations unit and the security department,” she said.



Similarly, the Tema President of the Ghana Inshore Fisheries Association, Joe Kramo committed to play his role effectively to ensure that the activities of his members align with the expectations of the Port Authority.



“We intend that this year with the new edifice behind us we shall make sure that we clean after we close. We will sweep and do everything to make sure that there becomes fit for fish business and even a tourist attraction like in Sekondi and Elmina.”