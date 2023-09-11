GPHA invests over $6 million in new port equipment

Logistics Manager, Port of Tema, Ing. Stephen Owiah during handover of new equipment

Source: Eye on Port

As part of efforts to retool the Port of Tema, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority has taken delivery of a set of 27 tele trucks and two cranes which will be put to use immediately.

In addition, the Authority also expects delivery of ten (10) laden reach stackers in phases between October this year and February 2024.



The Logistics Manager at the Port of Tema, Ing. Stephen Owiah said the investment in this fleet of equipment which cost over 6 million dollars is geared towards improving service delivery at the port.

‘With the addition of this equipment, it is going to help us increase our service to clients and make them appreciate our efforts to make sure we give quick service delivery in their receipt of cargo,’’ he added.