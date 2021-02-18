GPHA outlines procedure for clearing goods at the Port

Goods not cleared within 21 days are enlisted under Uncleared Cargo List(UCL)

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has reminded agents and importers to note that containers of goods not cleared within stipulated 21 days ascribed by law are enlisted under the Uncleared Cargo List (UCL).

Madam Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Port of Tema, explained that such uncleared goods listed under UCL were transferred from GPHA’s terminals to the domain of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) who would confiscate it under the State Warehouse regime.



She, therefore, dismissed an aggrieved importer’s allegation that they stole his container at the Tema Port.



Madam Fosu said the aggrieved importer’s container was received at the Golden Jubilee Terminal on February 3, 2020, and by law, general goods were listed as UCL on the 21st day, while vehicles were listed on the 60th day.



She said in accordance with the law, GRA Customs Division wrote to GPHA to transfer the said container which had already been listed as UCL due to the importers' inability to meet the deadline for clearance.

“Customs wrote to GPHA to transfer the container to Atlas on October 24, 2020, to which the Authority complied,” she revealed.



Madam Fosu explained that all supervisory responsibilities were handed over to the Customs Division of the GRA who decided on the necessary legal procedures required to retrieve revenues on such cargoes including auctioning.



“In this particular case, of which the aggrieved importer was accusing GPHA, the cargo in question, upon request by Customs, was transferred to the Atlas Terminal, which is not under the purview of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



“From there it had left the responsibility of the Port Authority so whatever happens there is between the agent or importer and the GRA Customs Division,” she said.