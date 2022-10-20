GPRTU to announce new transport fares on Monday

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) will on Monday, October 24, 2022, announce new transport fares across the country.
The Head of Communications for the Union, Abass Ibrahim Moro said on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.
He said the Union was earlier targeting a 30 to 40 percent increase in transport fares following the recent rise in prices of petroleum products but assured that a reasonable fare will be announced.
Petrol started selling at around GH¢13.10 while diesel is selling at GH¢15.99 at most fuel pumps since Monday.
Some analysts expect further increases as demand for gas and fuel heading to the winter period increases.
