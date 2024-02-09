GRA Domestic Tax Revenue department collects GH¢82m in 2023

Ghana Revenue Authority

Source: GNA

Mr Edward Apenteng Gyamereh, the Commissioner for the Domestic Tax Revenue Department of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says exceeding the 2023 targets was possible through resilient and pragmatic business strategies.

The department collected GH¢82.295 billion in 2023 as compared to GH¢53.444 billion collected in 2022 representing a total revenue percentage of 73 to the National coffers.



Mr Gyamerah, at the Department’s 2024 three-day National Management retreat in Takoradi in the Western Region, said the consistent growth in performance over the last four years also stood at 180 percent and praised staff and stakeholders for holding the Department’s shoulder high to exceed targets year on year.



The Management Retreat is on the theme: “Tax Transparency and Certainty: The GRA Way.”



The Commissioner encouraged staff to even work harder in the new year to meet the GH¢111 billion target in 2024, out of the total revenue target of GH¢170 billion for the year for the Authority.



Mr Gyamerah said, the Department would explore creative ways of mobilising revenue for economic management in 2024, discuss 2023 revenue performances, map out strategies as to how to consolidate Domestic Tax Revenue Department’s (DTRD) role in domestic revenue mobilisation.

He reported that, although the DTRD faced challenges brought about by frequent target amendments and policies, “it has remained resilient to accomplish its revenue collection mandate.”



Mr Gyamerah noted that the Division’s performance was consistent with the prevailing economic indicators, especially the estimated Gross Domestic Revenue (GDP) growth of 1.7 percent in 2023.



The Commissioner attributed DTRD’s excellent performances to initiatives implemented to expand the tax base and enforcement in 2023.



Through this initiative, he said, DTRD recruited more taxpayers arising from the newly implemented policies including E-VAT, E-Commerce, Gaming and Betting Tax and Voluntary Tax Disclosure and Upfront VAT.



Other strategies included, DTRD business process technological interventions and collaboration with key public and private institutions to drive revenue mobilisation through data led compliance management frameworks.

The automation of some key DTRD processes enabled the Authority to improve taxpayers’ services and subsequently collected more revenue, Mr Gyamerah told participants.



He said: “DTRD also entrenched a performance management culture that enhanced accountability and productivity of the staff, thus driving the strong financial year performance. The performance management culture motivated staff to work hard and achieve their individual targets.”



For 2024, he said, the division intended to begin the implementation of modified taxation, also launch Voluntary Disclosure programme to allow resident persons with income abroad to disclose without the payment of penalty.



Mr Gyamerah added: “We remain committed in facilitating voluntary tax compliance through measures such as new technologies and introduction of tax policies that support this very cause.



“I urge all staff to maintain the same commitment and dedication in this new Financial Year. On our part as Management, we commit to continue putting in place strategic measures and initiatives to facilitate tax compliance.

He thanked the board, the Customs Division, staff, and taxpayers for the teamwork and collective collaboration in the implementation of policies and strategies to achieve revenue targets over the years.



Mr Gyamerah said: “DTRD could not have achieved this milestone without your dedication and commitment. You remained true to the call despite any challenge that we faced as a group– as guided by our common vision of being ‘To be a world-class revenue administration recognised for professionalism, integrity, and excellence.



“With a united front, I am confident that we will continue with this momentum in 2024. I look forward to working with all of you in this new financial year. Let’s be reminded that with God on our side and “it shall be well.”



Ms. Julie Essam, Commissioner for Support Services, was full of praise for the Department for the achievement even in the face of the daunting economic situation and the IMF programme.



She was hopeful that the GRA would institute special incentives and rewards for such dedication and loyalty to raise the finances of the state to spur massive socio-economic development.

“We at the Support Services are ready and would collaborate more to help unlock the many challenges that could impede collection successes,” she added.



Mr. Abdul – Mumin Issah the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive called for inclusive consultation of new introductions in creating a transparent tax system that worked for all.