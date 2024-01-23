GRA/SML Audit: Make your report known to Ghanaians - Charles Owusu to KPMG

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has called on KPMG to release their audit report regarding the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd (SML) contract that was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the petroleum, minerals and metals sectors.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in a statement, ordered an immediate audit of the GRA/SML transaction and asked the GRA and Ministry of Finance to furnish KPMG with all necessary documents for the audit.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed KPMG, the reputable Audit, Tax, and Advisory Services firm, to conduct an immediate audit into the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd. (SML), a contract which was entered into to enhance revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, the upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain,” he said.



“The President has directed the Ministry of Finance and GRA to provide KPMG with whatever assistance they will require for conduct of the audit, and has also directed the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority to suspend the performance of the contract, pending the submission of the audit report, including any payments presently envisaged under its terms,” the statement read.



The President gave a 14-day ultimatum for the audit, and the deadline has already passed.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo," Charles Owusu queried KPMG about their delay in making their report available.

He wondered why, till now, there has been no communiqué from KPMG regarding the President's directive and therefore insisted that the audit firm should immediately make public their findings or if they needed an extension of time to finish their work.



"The president gave them 14 days. The 14 days are already over...It was a specific directive that you should go and audit the GRA contract with SML. That is the specific thing, so when you audit it, make it public whether or not there is value for money or not, he said.



He, however, believed KPMG would do a fantastic job, as, to him, he smells something fishy in the deal.



"I am sure KPMG, as we know it to be a noble institution internationally, will definitely come out with the facts."