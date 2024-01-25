GRA-SML contract saga: Akufo-Addo grants audit extension to KPMG, contract suspension remains

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has granted an extension to the audit period for the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML).

In a press release from the Communications Director at Jubilee House, the President responded to a request from KPMG, the auditing firm overseeing the investigation to extend the original deadline.



“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended the period within which KPMG is to complete its audit on the transaction between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd (SML), from the initial date of Tuesday, 16th January 2024, to a new date of Friday, 23rd February 2024.



“This follows a request made by KPMG to the President requesting for an extension of the two- week period originally given the company to undertake the assignment. KPMG is to submit its final report no later than Friday, 23rd February 2024,” part of the release said.



President Akufo-Addo has also taken a stance on another aspect of the controversy, denying the GRA's request to allow the continuation of a monitoring system installed and used by SML despite the suspension of its GRA-related operations.



“President Akufo-Addo has also taken note of the request made by GRA, asking for his permission to allow the monitoring system installed and used by SML to continue, notwithstanding the suspension of its GRA-related operations.

“The President has denied GRA's request, and has directed that the status quo, with respect to the suspension of the performance of the contract, should remain in effect until the completion of the audit and, subsequent, submission of the audit report by KPMG,” the release added.



The contract pertains to a publication by the Fourth Estate in December 2023.



This publication accused the GRA of granting SML a 10-year contract, generating $100 million annually, and raised concerns about alleged underhand dealings.







