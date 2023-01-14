GRA bills MTN Ghana US$773 million for 2014-2018 back taxes

MTN is Ghana's biggest telecommunication network

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is demanding an amount of US$773 million from MTN Ghana, the local subsidiary of the MTN Group, the South African mobile telecom giant.

According to documents sighted by GhanaWeb Business, the amount is in lieu of back taxes over a five-year period spanning 2014 to 2018.



It includes the unpaid tax sum along with penalties and interest charges, the MTN Group said on Friday (January 13).



The Ghana Revenue Authority issued MTN Ghana with the bill after auditing it for the years 2014 to 2018 and inferring that the company under declared its revenue by about 30% during the period, MTN said in a statement.



The telco stressed, however, that all previous taxes had been duly honoured and that it disputes the “accuracy and basis” of the assessment.

“MTN Ghana believes that the taxes due have been paid during the period under assessment and has resolved to defend MTN Ghana’s position on the Assessment,” the company said.



The MTN Group has a presence in 19 countries in Africa and the Middle East.



SARA