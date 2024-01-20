GRA chases Nana Kwame Bediako for tax evasion of GH¢7 million

Nana Kwame Bediako

Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as ‘Cheddar,’ who has announced his candidacy for the Presidential position in Ghana’s upcoming general elections, has been ac­cused of tax evasion by the Gha­na Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to a reliable source at the GRA, Ched­dar had been fined a total of GH¢50,000.00 for his failure to file personal income tax returns from 2013 to 2016.



“Despite settling a sum of GH¢209,171.00 between 2018 and 2020, he once again failed to file his returns for the post-2020 period,” the source said.



The source revealed that for the years 2021-2022, the GRA estimated Cheddar’s tax assess­ment to be GH¢2,088,228 and GH¢5,096,536 respectively, along with penalties for his failure to file his personal income tax returns.



The source expressed concerns about Cheddar’s involvement in a tax evasion scandal, stating that it not only raised questions about his financial practices but also casts doubt on his commitment to national development.



The source said “as a presiden­tial candidate and self-proclaimed saviour of Ghana, his actions set a worrisome example for the ethical standards expected from individu­als in influential positions.”

The significant fines imposed by the GRA highlight the seri­ousness of Cheddar’s tax evasion, emphasising the importance of accountability and transparency, especially for those who claim to champion the progress of the nation.



The source emphasised the importance of personal income tax as a crucial source of information regarding an individual’s invest­ment activities and asset holdings.



“It plays a vital role in identify­ing potential unreported or ques­tionable income, including transac­tions such as asset purchases. The persistent failure to pay penalties instead of simply declaring income raises broader questions about the sincerity and integrity of someone aspiring to lead the nation,” the source said.



“It must be noted that this scandal is not just about an individ­ual’s failure to pay taxes; it is about the societal impact of tax evasion and measuring the rhetoric of an aspiring president against his conduct. Tax evasion diminishes the resources available for essential public services, infrastructure de­velopment, and poverty eradication measures,” the source said.