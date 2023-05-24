0
Menu
Business

GRA closes 6 businesses, 2 managers busted

GRA Close Shop The illegalities were discovered through undercover investigations

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have arrested two Chinese, and shut down six businesses in Accra for failing to issue Value Added Tax (VAT) invoices to customers.

The affected companies are: Computer Land Ghana Limited, dealers in computers and accessories, and Hiang Vegetables and Fruits Chinese Supermarket, both at Osu.

Emelijo Enterprise, a shop that sells disposables at La Wireless; U-Fresh Company Limited, a beverage manufacturing company owned by some Chinese, and Sulas Enterprise, dealers in power generating sets and construction machinery.

The last company is Mahalia Kollection, a clothing shop at Spintex.

These companies are part of some 93 businesses out of 115 found not to be issuing VAT invoices to customers.

The illegalities were discovered through undercover investigations known as mystery shopping or text purchase.

Businesses registered for VAT are to issue the VAT invoice at all times as required by law to avoid facing sanctions and prosecution.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
Related Articles: