GRA denies ‘misleading reports’ about 45% shortfall in revenue target

GRA has denied reports that there is a 45% shortfall in its revenue target

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has said media reports that the Tema Collection of the Customs Division has failed to meet its revenue target by 45% are false and misleading.

According to the GRA, the malicious reports sought to blame the deployment of the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) at the Tema port for the revenue shortfall.



“The Customs Division on the average collects GH¢942 million monthly. The average three months run rate for Tema collection for 2020 is GH¢574.8 million. This figure compares with the June performance of the Tema Collection of GH¢554 million and does not show any significant difference in collection,” the GRA explained in a statement.



The Republic Online reported five days ago that poor revenue figures at the Tema Collection point of the GRA were being kept under wraps because government was bent on painting a good picture of the ICUMS.



The online portal reported that “in plain figures, the total revenue raised at the Tema Ports for June 2020 summed up to only GH¢553,566,898.06 when the revenue target was GH¢1,006,880,000.00.”

But the GRA in the statement denied the claims as without merit and scandalous.



