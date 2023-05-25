2
GRA grabs two more companies over non-issuance of VAT Invoice

Thu, 25 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two more companies are currently in the grips of the Ghana Revenue Authority over the non-issuance of VAT invoices to customers at North Industrial Area, Kaneshie.

According to the GRA, this was discovered from the swoop exercise conducted in the area.

The two companies; Sika Kroabea Company and Ms Thakkar Overseas LTD deal in the wholesale of beverages and rice.

The exercise was led by Accra Central Area Enforcement Manager, Mr. Joseph Adjeikwe Annan.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has advised the buying public to always request VAT invoices from businesses that are registered to pay tax.

The head of the Accra Central Enforcement Unit of GRA, Joseph Annan, gave the advice during a VAT enforcement and test-purchase exercise in Accra.

“Attention will soon be shifted to buyers who do not request VAT invoices after purchases. We want to ensure that businesses and customers collaborate to make tax collection easy,” he said.

The tax collector maintained that refusal of buyers to request invoices from taxpaying businesses contravenes the VAT law.



