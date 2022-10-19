3
Menu
Business

GRA new tax system: GMA threatens to shut down all health facilities nationwide

Ghana Revenue Authority Cc.jpeg The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

The Ghana Medical Association says it will force the government to shut down health facilities nationwide in protest of a new tax system by the Ghana Revenue Authority that aims at shortchanging them.

The president of GMA Dr. Frank Serebour disclosed that GRA is introducing a new tax system that will take taxes from the association's generated funds.

The Association believes GRA's move to ask them to pay such taxes is unfair arguing that their members have already paid taxes on the salary they deduct their dues from.

Dr. Frank Serebour has therefore threatened to lead the association to an unprecedented nationwide protest if GRA fails to rescind the decision to surcharge them.

Speaking on Pure FM on Saturday, October 15, 2022, Dr. Serebour said this was the first time GRA is calling on the Association to pay such tax since its inception in over six decades.

“We won’t sit down to allow anybody, whether it is a government agency or the government itself, to collapse the association. That will not happen under my watch.”

He stressed that there should have been more dialogue on the taxes by the GRA.

“If anything at all, the first point was engagement. If something like that is going to happen, somebody should be engaging and not write that kind of letter.”

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer