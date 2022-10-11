6
Menu
Business

GRA shuts down 4 branches of Palace mall in Accra

Palace Mall.jpeg Palace Mall

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, shut down four branches of Palace mall in Accra.

The Labone, Spintex, Atomic roundabout and Weija branches were closed down for non-compliance with GRA's E-VAT invoicing system.

According to GRA, some shops have failed to issue VAT invoices electronically when customers make a purchase.

Speaking to the media, Area Manager of GRA’s Accra central office, Joseph Annan, warned the affected shop owners not to tamper with the GRA's seal used to lock up their shops.

Tampering of the seal, Mr Annan said, would worsen their plight.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of operations at the Domestic Tax Revenue Division urged businesses that were yet to subscribe to the new VAT policy to do so or face shutdown.

“GRA has decided that compliance enforcement is the way to go. What we are doing now is that for those taxpayers who we have engaged, and are not hooked up unto the system, our compliance team will close down their shops. We are going to ensure that they are not restored until they comply,” he stated.

ESA/DA

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah