GRA shuts down 7 fuel stations in Accra for tax default

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021, closed down 7 oil marketing companies in Accra for failing to pay their taxes.

These 7 include Santol Limited, Grid Petroleum, Life Petroleum, Sawiz Petroleum, Deliman and Co Ltd, Petra Energy and Sonnidom Limited.



According to GRA’s Chief Revenue Officer at the Debt Management Unit, Nathaniel Nii Okai Tetteh, attempts made for owners of these affected companies to pay their petroleum taxes to the GRA proved futile hence, the close-down.



He added that these closed down filling stations have partly become the property of the Ghana Revenue Authority until they clear their debts.



He stated that these companies have 10 days to settle their debts.



Failure to do so will lead to the auctioning of the properties.

In an interview with the media after the lock-up exercise, Mr Tetteh explained that “the intention of the commission is not to lock up these places. It is to recover the monies."



Below is the amount of money these closed down companies owe GRA



Santol Limited GH¢57,398,141.90



Grid Petroleum GH¢ 1,253,969.51



Life Petroleum GH¢ 1,149,946.78

Sawiz Petroleum GH¢ 5,122,387.20



Deliman and Co Ltd GH¢ 11,631,689.80



Petra Energy GH¢ 20,736,960.30



Sonnidom GH¢ 862,702.13



