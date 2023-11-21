GRA siezes illicit tobacco products

File photo

Source: Ghana Revenue Authority

The Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has successfully confiscated a substantial quantity of illicit tobacco products, which were unlawfully smuggled into Ghana through unapproved border routes.

This action is a crucial step in our continued commitment to tackle the smuggling, importation, and sale of illicit tobacco products, which have been infiltrating the Ghanaian markets.



All the confiscated products had been illicitly brought into Ghanaian territory. Contravening the Public Health Act, 2012, Act 851, and the Tobacco Control Regulations (TCR), 2016 (L.I. 2247). Section 16 of the TCR states that "a person shall not manufacture, import, export, supply, possess, or offer for sale an illicit tobacco or tobacco product".



Furthermore, Section 15 of the Regulations stipulates that "a person shall not manufacture, import, or sell a tobacco or tobacco product unless the product is registered by the Authority," in this case, the FDA.



The following brands were among the seized products: Oris Double Apple, Business Royals, Gold Seal, Bon, Yes, and Business Kings. Regrettably, none of these brands meet the standard requirements mandated by the laws of Ghana, including graphic health warnings, the "For Sale in Ghana" inscription, and Ghana Tax Stamps.

Investigations are ongoing, and we remain committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible for this illicit trade. We will collaborate closely with relevant government agencies to ensure the arrest, prosecution, and appropriate sanctions for those involved. Additionally, all seized products will be destroyed by legal protocols.



The street value of the confiscated products amounts to Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty-One Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-Eight Ghana Cedis, Thirty-Nine Pesewas (GH¢7,951,238.39).



We appeal to the public to report any information on warehouses or illicit storage locations meant for hoarding illicit tobacco products. This will help combat the illegal trade to safeguard the nation's revenue, and protect legitimate businesses.