GRA wraps up 2022 enforcement exercise on VAT defaulters

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) is the revenue arm of government

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has brought its 2022 enforcement exercise to a close in the hospitality and tourism industry, registering additional fivecompanies defaulting on VAT payment.

The companies, Accra Park Playground, Hallmark Café, Farmers Haus, Club Smooth and Tinsel Town Pub were clamped down and invited for investigations for various offences including non-registration and non-issuance of VAT invoices.



The enforcement has been carried out across multi-sectors of the economy.



Head of GRA Accra Central Enforcement Unit, Joseph Annan, said the five companies would be compelled by the Authority to do the right thing as the law takes its effect to ensure that compliance is maximized.



“We have picked their records and have invited them to the office to assist with investigations to enable us recoup what the state has lost” he said.



Interestingly Mr Annan disclosed that some event centreshave been recycling the Authority’s coupons and selling them to new customers, an offence he said, is criminal.



“We don’t want to mention names. We’ll deal with them after such cases have been verified, as this is a clear evasion of tax” Mr Annan noted.

In the last five weeks of 2022, the Authority arrested operators of 15 stone and sand quarry sites operating at Shai Hills, Nsawam and the Gomoa enclave.



Within the five weeks, operators of six departmental shops within the A&C Shopping Mall, and two other supermarkets at Dansoman as well as several restaurants and pubs, were also apprehended for various VAT infractions including non-registration, non-issuance and selective issuance.



But Mr Annan disclosed that investigations for these various defaulting companies have already started, as key documents including personal receipts, own-invoices, laptop machines and other records were retrieved to further assist investigations.



The GRA, Mr Annan said have a monthly target to raise about GH¢15 billion in December year 2022, to meet the overall GH¢80.3 billion annual target.



“We are determined and we are certain that we can meet the target. However, we need citizens’ support and collaboration of businesses to realize this ambition. Everyone taxpayer must contribute to build the nation” he said.