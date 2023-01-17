GRIDCo completes refurbishment work on Aboadze-Tarkwa transmission line

File photo

Refurbishment work on the series of broken Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) strands and rusted bolts on the first tower on the Aboadze-Tarkwa (TT5R) transmission lines have been completed.

This was disclosed by the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) following the completion of the works by the lines and telecommunications maintenance team at the Takoradi area.



In a statement, the company said: “Timely intervention to undertake this critical piece of work is to avoid complete failure of telecommunication links of the corporate and commercial telecommunications networks at Takoradi, Prestea, Kumasi and the Northern part of Ghana and eliminate the high risk it posed to users of the telecom network.”

The telecommunication team was led by Messrs Emmanuel Nugloze; while the line Maintenance Team was led by Samuel Odoom.