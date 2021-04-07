GRIDCo’s technical issues will be resolved fully by end of the year – NAPO

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has assured the country that the technical issues that have resulted in power cuts to some areas especially in the capital city will be fully resolved by end of the year.

Dr Prempeh told journalists on Tuesday, April 6 when he paid a working visit to the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) that “We are working feverishly to resolve the challenges which have arisen as a result of technical difficulties with our transmission lines and it is our hope that, that issue will be resolved by the end of the year,”



He further said that most of the transmission lines are old and haven’t seen any changes.



“These our lines that we have just been informed about, were strung in the 50s and some in the 60s. The power it was supposed to transmit to Accra has increased tremendously due to the expansion of Accra yet the lines have remained the same.



“They are now giving us lines that can improve the power situation in Accra,” he said.

He stated that the country is not back to the ‘dumsor’ era.



“We should all be sincere and truthful in our communication. In 2016, the whole country was given periods when we are to receive power and when to be off. In 2016, the government of the day told us it was a generation problem.



“Even the opposition then said government did not have money to buy fuel to power the generators. This is not a generation problem, this is not about fuel so how can we call it “Dumsor”?” he queried.