GSA, GJA empower journalists on contemporary shipping trends

The seminar was on the theme: 'Contemporary Trends and Developments in Ghana’s Shipping Industry'

The Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) has organised a seminar for media practitioners in Accra as part of efforts to enhance the capacity of journalists to effectively report on the maritime industry.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), was the seventh in a series of maritime workshops towards empowering journalists with knowledge on current happenings within the trade and shipping sector.



Participants were taken through topics such as: Time related penalties for uncleared cargo at the ports, Implication for shippers, shipping service providers and the state, The Relevance of International Commercial Terms (Incoterms 2020) in international trade and Implementation of Marine Insurance Act 2006 (ACT 724): inherent benefits for shippers in Ghana.



Ms Benonita Bismarck, the GSA Chief Executive Officer, commended the media for playing a critical role in the dissemination of relevant and timely shipping and trade information to importers, exporters, and shipping service providers, among other things in the shipping and logistics industry.



That, she said, had empowered shippers with the requisite knowledge and information to transact business more efficiently and effectively while cutting down cost and avoiding delays.

She, however, urged media practitioners to be abreast of the nuances with regards to roles played by the various chains within the sector to enable them to report accurately.



“You, the media, also deserve to be commended for your keen interest in issues pertaining to the maritime industry, especially in recent times,” Ms Bismarck said.



“Some journalists, unfortunately, have struggled in grasping the nuances with regards to the respective roles played by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country’s shipping and logistics sector, trade related developments, shipping and logistics terminologies, among others.”



Ms Bismarck said the periodic seminars would adequately equip journalists to enable them to deliver on their mandate.



Mr Edward Tetteh-Owusu Akrong, the President of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), commended the GSA and GJA for the initiative, adding that it would sharpen the skills of journalists and enable them to understand and appreciate the industry better.

He called for continuous collaboration among stakeholders to promote growth of the industry and economic development.



Mr Roland Affail Monney, the GJA President, praised the GSA for investing parts of its resources to building the capacity of journalists.



He said the workshop was a unique opportunity for the media to be abreast of the happenings in the industry to enhance sector-specific reportage.



He urged practitioners to continuously strive to report with truth and accuracy by seeking for information and explanation from the appropriate persons as well as through research.

