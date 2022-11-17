GSA alerts public on conformance certificate for used vehicles

The GSA says Certificate of Conformance can be obtained from approved third-party inspection bodies

Barring any unforeseen hitches, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will from January 1, 2023 start enforcing regulation on compliance with a valid Certificate of Conformance (CoC) from an approved body for all used vehicles imported into the country.

The Certificate of Conformity (COC) is a document proving that the vehicle, at the time of its production, fulfilled all the technical requirements needed for EC Whole Vehicle Type Approval (EC-WVTA).



A vehicle with a COC is homologated, and this certificate is valid in a said jurisdiction. This means that with a COC a vehicle owner is able to register the particular car.



The GSA states in a press statement copied to the B&FT: “The public – and more specifically, importers of used vehicles – must ensure that beginning 1st January 2023, all such cars shall be accompanied by a valid Certificate of Conformance (CoC) from an approved body”.



The certificate, according to the GSA, must demonstrate conformance of the used vehicle to requirements of the Ghana Standard for used vehicles GS 4510:2022 Road vehicles – requirements for imported used motor vehicles.



The GSA indicated that the directive is in line with the Customs (Amendment) Act 2020, Section 61 of Act 891 amended and related legislation.

Accordingly, the Authority explained that enforcement of this aspect of the law will ensure improved safety, quality and asset value of used vehicles imported into Ghana, while sustaining the value chain of the used vehicle industry.



It says a Certificate of Conformance can be obtained from approved third-party inspection bodies or through trained and licenced used vehicle dealerships.



The statement noted that an updated list of approved inspection bodies and licenced used vehicle dealerships with contact details will be provided on the Authority’s website.



“The Authority wishes to take this opportunity to remind all importers and assemblers of new vehicles to register with the Authority and ensure that vehicle models imported or assembled are homologated (certified) by the Authority, in line with the relevant Ghana Standards for new vehicles of categories M1 (Passenger cars and SUVs), M2 (Minibuses) and N1 (Pickups and cargo vans,” the statement said.



The statement further states that new vehicles of models not homologated (certified) by the Authority shall not be permitted importation from 1st January 2023.