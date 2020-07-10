xxxxxxxxxxx

GSE records share trades worth GH¢194m in first half of 2020

The Ghana Stock Exchange has recorded a total of more than 262.2 million traded shares valued at GH¢194 million in the first six months of 2020 amid the uncertainty of the novel COVID-19.

The performance, from January to June 2020, represents 107.9 percent growth in volumes and 87.7 percent in value traded over the same period in 2019.



On a month-on-month basis, trading volumes recorded a dip of 16 percent at the end of June after an impressive run in May 2020.



60.74 million shares were traded in June compared with 72.61 million shares in May.



This resulted in a total value of GHc46.983 million recorded in June as against GHc47.825 million recorded in May, representing a slight fall of 1.76 percent.



Daily average value recorded in June was GHc2.174 million compared to GHc2.517 million recorded in May 2020.

The GSE Composite index as at the end of June 2020 had continued the downward trend to record a decline of 15.83 percent (YTD) compared to the 14.01 percent (YTD) fall as at the end of May 2020.



On the bonds market, trade volume for the first six months of 2020 was up 49.7 percent over the same period in 2019.



Again the half-year trade volume of 49,519 million is 89 percent of the total trade volume in 2019, the Ghana Stock Exchange said.



The volume of securities traded for the month of June 2020 increased by 145 million over the May 2020 figure of more than 8.8 billion while the liquidity of the market went up to 54 percent at the end of June from 32 percent in May, 2020.

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

