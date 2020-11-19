GSS conducts survey on food security and vulnerability

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), is conducting a nationwide household survey on Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA).

The World Food Programme (WFP) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) are providing funding and Technical support for the conduct of the survey.



Food security is a complex phenomenon resulting from multiple causes, including food availability, food accessibility, food utilization and food stability. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture estimates that about five (5) percent of Ghana’s population (1.2 million people) are food insecure nation-wide, which means any unexpected natural or man-made shock will greatly affect the pattern of their food consumption (Ghana SDG Baseline Report, June 2018).



The first Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Assessment (CFSVA) survey was conducted in Ghana in 2009. Data analysis was done at the regional level for the then 10 existing regions. In 2012, a follow up of the CFSVA survey was conducted in the Upper West, Upper East and Northern (now Savannah, Northern and North regions) regions to identify the districts that were worse off.



This further investigation and analysis in the then three northern regions at the district level became necessary when it was found that they were the regions with households who were severely food insecure. It is heartwarming to inform stakeholders and the general public that, the 2020 CFSVA is a nationwide survey collecting data in all the 260 Metropolitan, Municipals and Districts in the country and therefore, district-level data analysis is assured to aid the measuring of district-level indicators and enable district scores in terms of food insecurity. About 801 of the trained personnel have been deployed to the field for data collection commencing this month and expected to be completed by the first week in December 2020.

Each district has a team of data collectors made up of three members. Field data collection is being done with Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPl). This will facilitate data validation, data editing and data analysis. Therefore, it is expected that the results of the survey will be shared with stakeholders and the general public by the end of March 2021.



The general objective of the 2020 CFSVA seeks to provide a framework for the implementation and monitoring of food and nutrition interventions in Ghana. The data that will be generated will provide the basis for reviving the quarterly Food and Nutrition Monitoring System which provides quarterly food security situations by analyzing the key underlying factors of food security or insecurity that will be identified through the CFSVA.



The 2020 CFSVA, as part of its objectives, will also monitor and assess the impact of the novel Corona Virus/COVlD-19 pandemic on food security in Ghana by determining the food security status of the poorest segments of the population following the effects of the partial lockdowns.