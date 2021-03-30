GUTA demands compensation for Opera Square traders who had their properties illegally destroyed

GUTA has described the recent demolition exercise as illegal

Welfare Officer of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA), Benjamin Yeboah has described the recent demolition of stores belonging to members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association as illegal.

According to him, this demolition at Opera Square was done without the knowledge of the union and traders in the area, hence the need for them (traders) to be compensated for damages suffered.



Although persons responsible for the demolition are yet to be identified, Benjamin stated, “Before we meet and go to the drawing board with whoever sanctioned the demolition exercise, they have to pay some compensation to affected traders”.



He noted that regardless of this demolition exercise being undertaken with a supposed good intention, the end does not justify the means.



Benjamin Yeboah shared that the demolition was done to make way for some containers which owners are yet to be identified.



“Now we need to compensate the boys and appease them. As a union, we are open to suggestions to make the area free and for our members to also have their peace of mind to continue with their business”.

He made this known in an interview with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show.



GUTA’s concern is primarily on how to ensure their members make ends meet at such a critical period where the world is suffering the coronavirus disease.



Stalls belonging to some 200 members of the Ghana Electrical Dealers Association were on Monday, March 29 destroyed at Opera Square.



Affected shop owners accused the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) of authorizing the exercise. But the assembly denies any knowledge of this.