GUTA fights GRA over plot to collapse businesses in Ashanti Region

GUTA president, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has accused the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) of harassing its members in the Ashanti Region.

At a stakeholder meeting organised by the Chamber of Automobile Dealership Ghana (CODEG) in collaboration with the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) under the theme 'Addressing Challenges Facing Trade Facilitation in Ghana' President of GUTA Mr Joseph Obeng revealed that, the Customs Division of GRA has been harassing their members with numerous checks on their imported goods targeting members in the northern part of the country mostly the Ashanti region.



He argued that there are many institutions at the Tema Harbour to check all legality into their good yet these same organizations chase them in their various cities and business premises to harass their members.



“We are not trying to prevent you from doing your work, but the frequency at which you do is where our concern lies”, he said.



“When the frequency becomes recurring, then it looks like you are targeting only businessmen in the Ashanti Region or the Northern sector; meanwhile, these incidents have not been happening in Accra or Takoradi”, he added

He acknowledged the fact that the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has the constitutional mandate to screen their imported goods both at the port and in the shops and warehouses.



Mr Joseph Obeng further stressed that any time these customs officers conduct their checking, some of the products get broken which also results in extra losses to their businesses.



