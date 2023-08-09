GUTA lauds government for inclusion of traders in affordable housing scheme

GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has expressed gratitude to the government for the inclusion of traders as part of the beneficiaries targeted in the national affordable housing scheme for low and middle-income earners in the country.

A statement issued by the Union noted that given the current housing deficit in Ghana standing at around 2.0 million units, traders can now heave a sigh of relief with an opportunity to own their respective houses.



“The idea, therefore is in the right direction because shelter is one three basic human needs. GUTA wishes to express its appreciation to the banks and estate developers for their preparedness to partner and effectively collaborate with traders to purchase houses and make the scheme a great success,” the statement said.



GUTA however appealed to the government to extend the affordable housing project to other regions across the country to enable traders to benefit from the scheme.



Government through the Ministry and Works and Housing said the newly launched Pokuase Housing Project has been crafted to ensure middle-income earners are not priced out.



Sector Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye added that project has the ordinary citizens at its base of commencement and will not depart from it.

