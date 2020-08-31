Business News

GUTA replies Nigerian govt on trade harassment

President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has said the Nigerian Union of Association Ghana (NUTAG) has over the months fed their government with lies pertaining engagements in retail businesses in Ghana.

According to the President of the Association, Dr Joseph Obeng, Ghana has never targeted any ECOWAS citizen who deals in goods and services produced in a member state.



It only enforces the laws to deal with people who operate illegally in the country, Dr Obeng stated.



"No particular country is a target in the enforcement of the law. However, it should be noted that Nigerians form about 80% of those who engage in the illegal retail trade."



He explained that the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) law is only to "discourage dumping of goods from countries outside the ECOWAS community, so as to boost local production and better the lot for the local manufacturer as well as grow and develop our local economy."

The Nigerian government has over the week said it can no longer tolerate the incessant harassment of its citizens in Ghana.



This comes after several shops engaged in retail businesses without the necessary documents were closed down by the Trades Ministry's Inter-Ministerial Task force in Accra, Kumasi and Koforidua.



In Kumasi, over 90 shops suspected to be for Nigerians were closed down after the inspection by the Task Force.



The Government of Ghana, has on the other hand rejected the accusations made by Nigeria of intimidation and maltreatment of Nigerian Nationals in Ghana.

