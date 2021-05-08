GUTA threatens to shut down foreign-owned retail shops at Kasoa

GUTA President Dr Joseph Obeng

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central region has threatened to close down shops of foreign nationals engaged in retail businesses.

The group said the invasion of foreigners in retail business is collapsing their businesses.



General Secretary of GUTA at Kasoa, Bright Agyemang, who spoke to a section of the media expressed worry over the government’s inability to enforce the laws on foreign businesses in Ghana.



Speaking to Kasapa FM’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, he said that their members of the association are furious and becoming impatient towards the continuous invasion of foreigners in the retail business.



Mr Agyemang urged the government to address the issue to avoid it from degenerating.

He said: “The foreigners have taken over our market that is why GUTA is complaining, they have taken over all across the country but as it is now, Kasoa is the strongest area for these foreigners.



“So we are praying to the government to come to our aid”



“The law says a foreigner cannot do retail except Ghanaians but the foreigners are doing retail in our markets and so we will close their shops. We will use the law we will enforce the law to close their shops”.