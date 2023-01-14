0
Menu
Business

GWCL blames acute water shortage in Kumasi on ECG

Ghana Water Company Limited Logo Ghana Water Company Limited

Sat, 14 Jan 2023 Source: myxyzonline.com

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has blamed the acute water shortage that has hit parts of the Kumasi metropolis on intermitted power supply by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A press release in response to complaints by consumers said to power outages have affected production at the Barekese water treatment plant and operations of the Achiase booster station.

The release signed by the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of GWCL, Ebenezer Padi Narh explained that the dedicated lines which supply power to the two stations, according to ECG have encountered some challenges since Monday, January 9, 2023

It expressed regret at the inconvenience the situation has caused the public and assured that, supplies will be restored as soon as ECG rectifies the problem.

"Management of Ghana Water Company Limited, sincerely apologize to our cherished customers and the public, as Engineers of GWCL and ECG are working assiduously to rectify the challenges as soon as possible,” part of the release read.

Source: myxyzonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Related Articles: