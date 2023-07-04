GWCL urge customers to store water as it shut down its Weija treatment plant

Ghana Water Company Limited

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced that two out of the three treatment plants at the Weija Headworks will undergo a temporary shutdown on Tuesday, July 4.

The scheduled maintenance is expected to last for approximately 16 hours, according to the company.



In light of this development, GWCL has advised its customers residing in and around Kasoa to store an adequate supply of water ahead of the shutdown.



The affected areas include Kasoa, Weija, Nyanyano, Tuba, Tetegu, McCarthy Hill, Bortianor, and their environs.

GWCL has assured its customers and the general public that water supply will be restored promptly after the completion of the maintenance work.



The company expresses regret for any inconvenience that may arise from this situation.