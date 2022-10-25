0
Galamsey fight: Excavator owners to register them by November 2

Tue, 25 Oct 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Operators and users of excavators across the country have seven days to register their excavators.

The directive, from the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, forms part of efforts by government to curt illegal small scale mining (galamsey).

Owners of excavators, are to register in the Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA) within the jurisdiction where the excavator is being used.

In a statement issued by the Ministry, all operators, owners and users of excavators beginning today, Monday, 24 October 2022, to Wednesday, 2 November 2022, excluding statutory holidays and weekends, are to register their excavators.

The statement said: “An owner, operator and/or user of an excavator shall, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used.”

All excavators not registered by the stipulated deadline, if found, shall be seized and the appropriate measures taken to confiscate them as state property.

“Notice is hereby given the general public, particularly owners operators and/or users as well as MMDAs to ensure strict compliance with these directives.”

The Ministry, further assured the general public that “it will continue to take the necessary measures to protect our natural environment, particularly, water bodies, forests and lands, in a transparent and sustainable manner, anchored on integrity.”

