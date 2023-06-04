0
Menu
Business

Gambia Civil Aviation Authority visit Ghana to understudy AIB operations

WhatsApp Image 20ASDADS23 06 04 At 14.jpeg Commissioner of AIB Ghana with the delegation from Gambia Civil Aviation Authori

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh

A five-member delegation from Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has paid a visit to Ghana to understudy the success stories of the country in terms of sustainable funding and operations of AIB Ghana.

The Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr. Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh welcomed the team and took them through various presentations from the establishment of AIB to where it is now as a Bureau.

The Deputy Director General of GCAA, Mr. Sulayman Jatta who led the delegation said the aviation sector of Gambia is currently undergoing restructuring which will culminate in the decoupling of the regulatory and service provision functions of GCAA.

He said Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AIB) will be established in addition to the decoupling exercise.

The Commissioner of AIB Ghana, assured them of the Bureau's readiness in helping them through the process of establishment.

AIB has three major Functions: Operations Function, General Corporate Services Function and Research, Planning and Monitoring Function.

The Investigation Function is carried out by the Investigation Division which is responsible for maintenance and engineering as well as flight operations in the conduct of investigation into aircraft accident and incident that may occur in Ghana or to any aircraft registered in Ghana wherever it may be, in compliance with the requirements stipulated by the AIB Act of Ghana and in accordance with ICAO standards and practices.

The functions of the division are under two Units, namely: Safety Unit and Operations Unit.

Source: ghanatoday.gov.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe