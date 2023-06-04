Gambia Civil Aviation Authority visit Ghana to understudy AIB operations

Commissioner of AIB Ghana with the delegation from Gambia Civil Aviation Authori

A five-member delegation from Gambia Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has paid a visit to Ghana to understudy the success stories of the country in terms of sustainable funding and operations of AIB Ghana.

The Commissioner of AIB Ghana, Mr. Akwasi Agyeibi Prempeh welcomed the team and took them through various presentations from the establishment of AIB to where it is now as a Bureau.



The Deputy Director General of GCAA, Mr. Sulayman Jatta who led the delegation said the aviation sector of Gambia is currently undergoing restructuring which will culminate in the decoupling of the regulatory and service provision functions of GCAA.



He said Aircraft Investigation Bureau (AIB) will be established in addition to the decoupling exercise.



The Commissioner of AIB Ghana, assured them of the Bureau's readiness in helping them through the process of establishment.

AIB has three major Functions: Operations Function, General Corporate Services Function and Research, Planning and Monitoring Function.



The Investigation Function is carried out by the Investigation Division which is responsible for maintenance and engineering as well as flight operations in the conduct of investigation into aircraft accident and incident that may occur in Ghana or to any aircraft registered in Ghana wherever it may be, in compliance with the requirements stipulated by the AIB Act of Ghana and in accordance with ICAO standards and practices.



The functions of the division are under two Units, namely: Safety Unit and Operations Unit.