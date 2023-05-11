1
Menu
Business

Gas supply challenge from Nigeria cause of recent dumsor - GRIDCo

Dumsor?fit=620%2C406&ssl=1 File photo

Thu, 11 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has attributed the power outages that some Ghanaians experienced earlier this week to a gas supply challenge from Nigeria.

The Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, Dzifa Bampoh, in an interview with Citi News, explained that the gas supply challenges led to the inability of the generating plants to operate well.

She stated that her outfit has put in some effort to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate

“We had a gas supply challenge from Nigeria. That has been the fundamental reason, and it has led to a multiplier effect, meaning our generating plants which use gas cannot operate fully,” she said.

“On Monday and Wednesday, we had challenges getting a full-capacity of power supply and that is why there has been intermittent power supply. We apologise to Ghanaians for it, because ultimately, if there’s going to be any shortage even if it’s for a day, we are obliged to inform Ghanaians. That is what we are doing at this time. Efforts are being made to purchase more fuel oils so that the plants that cannot operate because there’s no gas can operate with fuel oils,” the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo noted.

ESA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: