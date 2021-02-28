Gas supply challenges led to Saturday power outages – GRIDCo

Gas supply challenges from the offshore fields led to the power outages experienced in some parts of the country on Saturday February 27, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) has said.

GRIDCo said in a statement that the challenges have been resolved and further assured that power to the affected areas will be restored soon.



“GRDICo wishes to inform the general public that at approximately 18:55PM on Saturday February 27, 2021 gas supply challenges emanating from the Offshore fields, led to loss of power supply totaling about 1,000MW.

“To prevent a total system shutdown, power curtailment was carried out which affected major parts of the country including Accra Tema and Kumasi.



“Gas Supply has resumed upstream and power to the affected areas will be restored shortly,” a statement said.