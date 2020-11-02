Gas tanker drivers suspend strike

Some members of the Gas Tanker Drivers Union

Gas Tanker Drivers Union have suspended their strike as they agree to meet stakeholders to resolve their challenges.

The drivers on Sunday, 1 November 2020, met the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the Minister on one hand, and the Ghana Transport Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union of GTUC, Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, Liquified Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies, Ghana LPG Operators Association and Oil Marketing Companies of Liquified Petroleum Gas on the other hand to resolve the impasse.



The union some weeks ago accused officials of the National Petroleum Authority, of conniving with some Police officers to harass them on the roads.

The drivers also want approval for more than 80 applications submitted to the NPA for the construction of LPG stations.