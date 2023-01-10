Genser deal will have serious financial implications - Ghana Gas workers

File photo of a gas pipeline

The Ghana Gas Senior Staff Association has reiterated that they are against the plan by Genser Energy Ghana Limited, to build a Gas Processing Plant with its [Ghana Gas] raw gas source being Jubilee fields.

According to reports, the Energy Ministry is in talks with private energy company, Genser Energy Ghana Limited, over a gas supply agreement. Under the deal, 50 million standard cubic feet of raw gas will be supplied per day to Genser Energy.



But speaking in an interview on Joy News, Chairman of the Ghana Gas Senior Staff Association, Richmond Alamu, described the deal as a bad one adding that the move will hinder the growth of the nation’s gas processing plant.



He noted, “we don’t believe that it’s the best way for it to go. Apart from Ghana Gas, GRA, ECG workers have also expressed the same similar concern. For the workers of Ghana Gas, our point is simple. The issue about GENSER deal is very bad for the nation Ghana and in the long term, [it] will have a lot of financial consequences for the nation. Not talk alone about even going to collapse its own company like Ghana Gas, GRA, ECG”, the chairman noted in an interview on Joy News.



Speaking about the consequences should the GENSER deal go through, Mr Alamu mentioned that Ghana Gas lacked enough raw materials for production, "so having another private entity feed on the same raw materials will affect the state-owned company."



Alamu thus called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to issue an order to reverse the deal.

He was of the view that an intervention by the president will prevent mishappenings such as 'dumsor' as well as cause a downturn of the economy.



“This intervention will come through because, you could imagine some years back, the issues that we used to have with ‘dumsor’ in the country. Since the inception of Ghana Gas, the issue has been resolved. And as a nation, we have no other option than to make sure that this GENSER deal is reversed. Ghana Gas contributes about 75% of the fuel for power generation so this issue, a blind eye cannot be turned on it."



He added, “GENSER is a company that repatriates over 80% of its revenue outside Ghana. And if you look at what Ghana Gas brings to Ghanaians, it’s also provided indirect and direct jobs for over 1,200 Ghanaians."



Meanwhile, the association had earlier issued a press statement stating their displeasure on how the Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh managed affairs at the plant.



RJB/FNOQ