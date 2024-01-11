German Amassador tours Angel Cola factory; heaps praises on Dr. Kwaku Oteng

Ambassador Daniel Krull and Kwaku Oteng

The German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull is the latest person to tour production line of the Angel Beverages in Kumasi, and Ashanti Region.

Krull, who was in the company of a former Sate Finance Minister (NRW) who is also a Member of the German Parliament (Bundestag), Lutz Lienekamper and Volker-Klien after being taken through the production processes at the factory, praised Dr Kwaku Oteng for his marvelous achievements and contribution to the economy of Ghana.



He was impressed with the kind of work being done at Kronum Abuohia by the celebrated entrepreneur after the tour and described the factory as one which represents the future of Ghana.



According to him, Ghana’s economy will be boosted if the country had put up several factories like that of Kwaku Oteng’s beverages company.



This is not the first time Daniel Krull is visiting Dr Kwaku Oteng.

In May, 2022, the German Ambassador was at the headquarters of Angel Group of Companies and praised Dr Oteng for same effort.



The Deputy Managing Director of Angel Group, Kwaku Duah, also showed the company’s appreciation to the German Ambassador and accepted his offer to partner the Angel Group.



He was hopeful the partnership will help the business grow very well.